Tata Group appoints Susovit Kumar Nandy as marketing manager

Susovit Kumar Nandy has taken on a new role as marketing manager at the Tata Group, within its Medical and Diagnostic Healthcare division. He will be based in Bengaluru.

In his new role, Nandy will work on brand building and business intelligence initiatives across the healthcare segment, with a focus on data-led decision-making and long-term growth.

Sharing the update on LinkedIn, Nandy wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new role as marketing manager at Tata Group – MD Healthcare Division. In this position, I will be responsible for strengthening brand awareness and driving strategic business intelligence within the healthcare segment. My focus will be on building a strong, differentiated brand presence and leveraging AI data-driven insights to support informed business decisions and sustainable growth in the medical and diagnostic space.



Grateful for everything this journey has taught me—the people, the pace, the wins, the lessons, and the countless late nights spent bringing campaigns and strategies to life. Agency life has been the ultimate experience in thinking fast, staying sharp, and making things happen.



As marketing continues to evolve, I’m excited for what’s next—and for contributing with clarity and purpose. Here’s to change, growth, and what lies ahead.”

Before joining Tata Group, Nandy spent close to three years at Havas Media Network as digital director, where he worked across clients including Puma, V-Guard, Shell, Bosch, Sunflame, Karnataka Bank and Ola Electric. His responsibilities spanned digital strategy, media planning, operations and team leadership.

Earlier, he held senior digital planning and buying roles at WPP Media (EssenceMediacom), Logicserve Digital, Brand & Beyond and Digit 9.0 Web Marketing. His career began in web design and project management, before transitioning into digital marketing and media strategy roles across agencies.