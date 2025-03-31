Tata Group's Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as CEO and Managing Director

chas appointed Shibashish Roy as its new chief executive officer and managing director, effective April 1. Roy, who has over 20 years of experience in Tata Group companies, was named CEO in November 2024 and worked alongside outgoing managing director Avijit Mitra during a transition period that concluded in March 2025.

Advertisment

Roy has been instrumental in expanding Croma’s market presence and improving its customer service approach across different sales channels.

Naveen Tahilyani, Chairman, Infiniti Retail said, “Shibashish has been transitioning into the role of CEO & MD over the past five months, following the succession plan announced late last year. I thank Avijit for his active participation during this transition as well as his efforts over the past several years and wish him the very best. I am certain Shibashish’s digital-first approach and passion for customer engagement will drive Croma to great heights and look forward to working with him.”

Shibashish Roy, chief executive officer and managing director, Infiniti Retail said, “I am grateful for the Board’s trust and thankful to Mr. Mitra who laid the foundations that guide our journey forward. We are in an exciting phase as we expand in major markets, grow our presence in Tier 2/3 cities, and leverage digital to deliver innovative omnichannel experiences for our customers.”