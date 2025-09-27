Tata Motors appoints Shailesh Chandra as MD & CEO; Dhiman Gupta named CFO

Tata Motors has announced key leadership changes as it reshapes its top team. Shailesh Chandra has been elevated as managing director & CEO for a three-year term, effective October 1, 2025.

Chandra, who is currently Joint MD for Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles and passenger electric mobility businesses, will continue to lead the company’s EV strategy- an area central to Tata Motors’ growth ambitions.

Alongside, Dhiman Gupta has been appointed as chief financial officer. He replaces P.B. Balaji, who is set to take over as CEO of Jaguar Land Rover.

The leadership shuffle comes as Tata Motors sharpens its focus on passenger EVs and prepares for transitions at Jaguar Land Rover.