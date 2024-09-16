Tata Motors’ CMO Vinay Pant steps down

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Vinay Pant, chief marketing officer (CMO) at Tata Motors, has stepped down from his position, according to a source who wishes to remain anonymous.
Pant, a seasoned marketing professional, has been with Tata Motors since 2021, where he played a significant role in steering the brand's marketing strategies.
Pant brings with him a wealth of experience from his earlier stints. He spent over 15 years at Maruti Suzuki, where he was integral to the brand's market presence and strategic initiatives.
Before joining Tata Motors, Pant was a strategic planner at Hero Motocorp, a role he undertook in 1996. His career also includes a three-year tenure as South Manager of Research at Reckitt Benckiser.
In addition to these roles, Pant has worked with renowned organizations such as Hero Motocorp, TNS NFO, GfK, and IMRB International.