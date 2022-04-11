By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Tata Neu ropes in Amazon's Akash Banerji as Head Of Content and Entertainment

At Amazon, he was heading marketing for its mobile business unit.

Akash Banerji from Amazon has recently joined Tata Digital to head the content & entertainment vertical for Tata Neu. He will responsible for building teams across content, product, engineering, marketing, commercial and more with P&L management.

Prior to Amazon, he was with Voot, Viacom18's OTT service, where he was the business head of its advertising video platform for around 5 years.

A postgraduate in marketing from FMS, University Of Delhi. Banerji has also worked with Star India for nearly seven years. In a career spanning over 15 years, he's also worked at places such as PepsiCo India and Marico.

AmazonAkash BanerjiTata Neu