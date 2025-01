TATA Power names Sonia Sarin as head of brand and marketing. Before this, Sarin served as the head of group corporate communications at Tata Power-DDL.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Sarin has over two decades of experience in PR and corporate communications. Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as Ketchum Sampark, Madison World, Aim High Consulting, Concept PR, and more.