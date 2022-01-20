Tata Sky appoints Ankur Ogra as Head of Growth

Prior to this, he worked with blinkit (previously Grofers).
Tata Sky has recently appointed Ankur Ogra as head of growth for Tata Sky Binge OTT, India's first ever OTT aggregation offering wherein he will be responsible for launching and spearheading the brand. Ankur joins the OTT aggregator after a 6 year long stint with online grocery portal, Grofers (currently known as blinkit).
A postgraduate in advertising and public relations from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Ankur has also pursued an advanced executive program in marketing from IIM Calcutta. In the past, he has also worked with Mindshare, Percept Hakuhodo, Draftfcb and Ogilvy & Mather.