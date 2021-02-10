Tata Starbucks appoints Sushant Dash as CEO

Dash joins Tata Starbucks from Tata Consumer Products where he is currently President – Packaged Beverages Business, India, Bangladesh, and Middle East. Over the last 20 years with the Company, he has been instrumental in growing the branded tea business to its current leadership position. In 2012, Dash was on the core team that opened the first Tata Starbucks store in India and was directly responsible for the strategy and marketing of the Starbucks brand in the country.