TBWA\India appoints Ranjeev Vij as Managing Director, Nissan United 3.0

Commenting on his role, Ranjeev Vij said: “There is no question the world is changing, the speed in which this change is taking place is extraordinary. To be successful, brands must disrupt the status quo through their ability to harness creativity, data, design, technology, experience, commerce, and advertising.To be able to do all of this at The Disruption Company, and agency that views Disruption as an antidote to incrementalism and transformational for exponential growth is exciting. I look forward to utilising my diverse experience and propelling our clients’ business forward.”

Ranjeev is a seasoned advertising, digital, data and PR professional with over two and a half decades of experience in the United Kingdom and India.