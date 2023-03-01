TBWA\India appoints Ranjeev Vij as Managing Director, Nissan United 3.0

Prior to this, he was working with Adfactors PR to led the digital-first integrated creative mandates with the company and helped scale up its digital practice.
TBWA\India has appointed Ranjeev Vij to the role of managing director, Nissan United 3.0 and executive director north, with immediate effect.
In his new role, Ranjeev will be tasked with further elevating the impact of the Nissan United team, along with driving an ambitious growth strategy for the agency.
Speaking on Vij's appointment, Govind Pandey, chief executive officer at TBWA\India said; “Having someone with Ranjeev’s unique blend of expertise in the intersection of consumer experience, technology, data, and design will only further accelerate our ambition to be the leader in total brand experience and disruptive thinking.
“We look forward to what will be a very exciting year for the team and the business.”
Ranjeev moves to TBWA from Adfactors PR where he led digital-first integrated creative mandates with the company and helped scale up its digital practice.
Commenting on his role, Ranjeev Vij said: “There is no question the world is changing, the speed in which this change is taking place is extraordinary. To be successful, brands must disrupt the status quo through their ability to harness creativity, data, design, technology, experience, commerce, and advertising.To be able to do all of this at The Disruption Company, and agency that views Disruption as an antidote to incrementalism and transformational for exponential growth is exciting. I look forward to utilising my diverse experience and propelling our clients’ business forward.”
Ranjeev is a seasoned advertising, digital, data and PR professional with over two and a half decades of experience in the United Kingdom and India.
He has worked across agencies, consultancies, and start-ups, with stints at Ogilvy, Zeno, Cognizant, McCann, BBDO, Rediffusion and Lowe.
He has worked in brands like Airtel, Coca-Cola, General Motors, Quaker, 7UP, Aviva, Dabur, Barclays, Visa, McCain, Levis, and Arcadia.
In 2018, he was honoured amongst ‘100 Smartest Digital Marketing Leaders’ by World Digital Marketing Congress. During his career, he has steered some of the most awarded and memorable advertising & integrated PR campaigns which have been recognised at Cannes, Spikes Asia, Effies, ADMA, PR Week, Sabre, and WARC.