TCNS Clothing appoints Puneet Sewra as Chief Marketing Officer

Plans to fuel the next leap by creating stronger brand identities and a consumer-centric approach.
India’s leading women’s branded apparel company and the name behind hugely successful brands like W, Aurelia and Wishful, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. has appointed Puneet Sewra as Chief Marketing Officer.
A seasoned marketer & brand builder, Puneet brings more than 17 years of marketing experience to lead consumer driven brands like Reebok (Adidas Group), TAG Heuer (LVMH swiss manufactures) and Lodha Group. Having worked across multiple sectors, Puneet has a deep understanding of premium as well as luxury consumer and a proven track record of building strong and engaging brands that resonate well with the consumer and evolve organisations into revenue generators.
With a portfolio of well-established brands, TCNS clothing Co. ltd. has a strong omni-channel presence and the largest retail footprint with 1,000+ points of sale across 150 cities in India, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. The company is a pioneer in scientific sizing with seven sizes and in making functional fashion available for the everyday woman.
An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, Puneet has witnessed and contributed to the growth of various retail businesses in the country and is responsible for many breakthrough marketing innovations. In his new role, Puneet will spearhead the overall brand management & strategy for the organisation. He will create a stronger brand identity for each brand to ensure that it becomes the most loved brand by the consumer.