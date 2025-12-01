TCS appoints Airtel’s head Kinshuk Gupta as Chief Communications Officer

Tata Consultancy Services has appointed Kinshuk Gupta as its chief communications officer. Gupta joins the company after serving as senior vice president and head of corporate communications at Bharti Airtel, where he spent over three years leading the function across the organisation.

Advertisment

In a note announcing his exit, Gupta wrote about his decision to step down from Airtel, acknowledging his team for their support and the leadership for enabling his journey. He said, “After an incredible and fulfilling journey of over three years, I’ve decided to step down from my role as Head of Corporate Communications at Bharti Airtel… I’ve loved their drive, energy, and constant push to keep me on my toes… I’d also like to express my gratitude to Airtel’s outstanding leadership team for making this company one of the most admired and valued in the country. Wishing Airtel continued success always.”

Gupta brings more than two decades of experience across corporate communications, corporate affairs and reputation management. Before Airtel, he held leadership roles at GSK Consumer Healthcare, where he led communications and CSR for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and oversaw listed-entity communication, leadership narratives and supply-chain engagement.

He has also worked with Edelman India, Hanmer MSL, IPAN Hill & Knowlton, Max Healthcare and Vaishnavi Corporate Communications, managing mandates across aviation, technology, healthcare, automotive, financial services, energy and telecom.

At TCS, Gupta will oversee the company’s communications agenda across internal, external and corporate reputation programmes.