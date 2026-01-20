TCS appoints Amit Tiwari as global head of marketing technology & digital

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has appointed Amit Tiwari as global head of Marketing Technology & Digital, a newly created role aimed at bringing together the company’s digital marketing, creative and marketing technology functions.

In this role, Tiwari will work across industry, services and geography marketing teams, focusing on building a unified marketing framework that integrates technology, data and AI-led capabilities. The move reflects a broader effort to align marketing execution with digital platforms and enterprise technology systems.

Announcing the development on LinkedIn, Tiwari wrote: “Some ideas follow you for a lifetime. For me, one of those ideas has always been simple. The most powerful marketing is built on a foundation of strong technology. It’s a belief that shaped my entire career and even led me to write ‘Mar-Tech: A Marriage Made on Earth.’ I’ve always seen marketing and technology not as two separate functions, but as partners that do their best work when they grow together. Today, that long-held belief turns into a new chapter. I’m excited to step into the role of Global Head of Marketing Technology & Digital at TCS.

Marketing today lives at the crossroads of creativity, data, AI, and technology. By bringing together Digital Marketing, Creative, and the Marketing CTO teams, we are poised to reimagine how we engage clients, build brand awareness, generate demand, outpace competition through cutting-edge MarTech, AI capabilities and drive measurable growth at scale.

In this newly created role, I’ll be working closely with Industry, Services, and Geography marketing teams to build a unified, AI-led, full-stack marketing engine, one that strengthens relationships, accelerates outcomes, and drives meaningful growth across both new wins and renewals.

I’m deeply grateful for the trust and support of the leaders, colleagues, and teams who made this journey possible. Looking forward to learning, building, and creating impact together.”

Tiwari has been with TCS since 2021, most recently serving as global head of the Marketing Demand Centre. His earlier career spans senior marketing leadership roles at Havells India and Philips, along with experience across media, brand strategy and digital transformation.