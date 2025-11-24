TCS elevates Kritika Saxena as head of marketing for India

Tata Consultancy Services has elevated Kritika Saxena to head of marketing for India, following her five-year stint leading corporate communications at the company. In the new role, she will oversee brand development and marketing efforts across the region while working closely with business leadership.

Advertisment

Saxena, who began her career in journalism, worked for more than twelve years across roles at CNBC-TV18, BBC Studios and other media organisations before moving to the corporate sector. She joined TCS in 2020 to lead corporate communications, a mandate that included branding, media strategy and crisis communication.

Announcing the move, Saxena wrote on LinkedIn,“5 years ago I decided to take the plunge from the TV journalism to the corporate world… After an exciting tenure heading corporate communications for Tata Consultancy Services, I am super stoked to share that I will be stepping into a new role as head of marketing for India at Tata Consultancy Services.”

She added, “In this elevation, I will be responsible for amplifying and further strengthening our Brand in the region… good storytelling is at the heart of everything.” She also thanked company leaders and teams for their support during her tenure.

Before joining TCS, Saxena served as chief of bureau – Mumbai & South India at CNBC-TV18, along with earlier positions as deputy chief of bureau, special correspondent and senior correspondent.