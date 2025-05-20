Teads names Sneha Bhaskar as Marketing Director

Teads has appointed Sneha Bhaskar as its marketing director. Bhaskar joined Teads as marketing manager- APAC in July 2021. Prior to joining Teads, she was working with Accenture as marketing specialist.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Bhaskar is a marketing professional with over 15 years of experience and an entrepreneurial approach, known for driving business growth and market differentiation through expertise in digital marketing, mobile marketing, social media, analytics, PR and communications, brand management, and customer experience strategies. Throughout her career, she has also worked with organisations such as MediaCom and Google.