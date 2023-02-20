Teamology PR appoints Lawrence P.S. as Vice President of Growth & Strategy

Lawrence will be responsible for driving growth and expanding the company's client base.
Kolkata-based public relations and communications agency, Teamology Softech and Media Services, has announced the appointment of Lawrence P.S. as their new vice president of growth & strategy. The company, which also has a presence in Dubai and the USA, provides a wide range of services to businesses across various industries.
In his new role, Lawrence will be responsible for driving growth and expanding the company's client base. With his extensive experience in AdTech, Lawrence will be able to provide valuable insights and guidance to help Teamology PR achieve its business goals. Lawrence has a total of 23 years of work experience out of which 15 years he has served the digital Industry working with leading companies like Komli, Inuxu, Outbrain & Httpool .
"I am excited to join Teamology PR and be a part of a dynamic team that is committed to delivering top-quality PR and communications solutions. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive growth and take the company to new heights," said Lawrence, commenting on his appointment.
Gulrez Alam, CEO of Teamology PR, expressed his enthusiasm about Lawrence's appointment, saying, "We are thrilled to have Lawrence on board as our new VP of Growth & Strategy. His expertise and experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business and offer innovative PR solutions to our clients.