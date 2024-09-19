Tejash Chheda joins Sun Pharma as GM- head of media

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Before this, Chheda was working with Reckitt as head of media and content.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Tejash has over 19 years of experience in media and marketing. He began his career as an assistant director for hats-off production in 2005.
Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Nestle, Star TV Network, Future Group, Madison Media Infinity, and Mudra Radar.