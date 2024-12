Tejasvi Gulati joins Blinkit as creative director. Prior to joining Blinkit, he spent 3 years at Jupiter, where his most recent role was creative team lead for product, brand, and copy.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Gulati has expertise in copywriting, social media strategies, and brand development. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Dentsu Webchutney, Publicis Worldwide, and more.