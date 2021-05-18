Tejinder Gill, Truecaller’s former VP of global sales has joined The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is an American tech company that offers an independent media-buying platform. Gill had put down his papers at Truecaller at the end of last year.
Tejinder Gill, Truecaller’s former VP of global sales (South Asia, MENA, and Sub Saharan Africa) has joined The Trade Desk, a US-based technology company offering a media buying platform as general manager for India.
He announced the move on LinkedIn today (May 18, 2021): It has been one of the most eventful chapters of my life – I am grateful for all the milestones that my Truecaller team and I could achieve over the years. I’m happy to share that I have started the next leg of my career journey with The Trade Desk. My focus here will be to drive our vision of reshaping digital advertising in the India geo.
I’m excited to work with a great team that will use its expertise to transform media to benefit businesses and build advanced opportunities in the Open Internet for India’s modern marketers to navigate this next era of change. The Trade Desk has been one of the most innovative companies of the past decade, built to help marketers and deliver solutions that make the entire industry better.
Gill joined Truecaller in 2016 and spent four and a half years at the caller identification app before his move to The Trade Desk. In a career spanning over 17 years, he has worked at places like LinkedIn, Yahoo, Times of India, Network18, and SAS International Export.