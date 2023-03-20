TelioEV onboards Shantanu Mishra as Chief Business Officer

Shantanu will be responsible for leading and developing the company's overall business strategy.
TelioEV- EV Charging Management Solutions provider has announced the on boarding of Shantanu Mishra as the Chief Business Officer (CBO) of TelioEV.
As the Chief Business Officer at TelioEV, Shantanu will be responsible for leading and developing the company's overall business strategy, driving revenue growth, and managing customer relationships. He will oversee the sales, marketing, and business development teams, ensuring that they are aligned with the company's goals and objectives. Shantanu will also be responsible for identifying new market opportunities, developing and managing partnerships, and ensuring that the company's operations are efficient and effective. Shantanu will be critical in driving TelioEV's growth and success in the EV market.
Shantanu Mishra has work experience of more than 16 years in several Multinational companies and held a range of leadership roles in various organizations, where he has gained extensive experience in business strategy, team management, customer relationship management, and revenue growth. Shantanu's areas of strength and expertise includes designing and implementing business strategies, building and maintaining excellent client relationships, identifying new business possibilities, leading cross-functional teams, and driving revenue growth. He pursued Post Graduate Programme in Management for Working Professionals (PGPPro) at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in 2022
TelioEV is a SaaS-based EV Charging Solution provider start-up. EV users are facing various challenges in the growing EV ecosystem that includes unreliable charging station network, Low accessibility & scalability in the existing platform, inadequate hardware& software interoperability, and Poor Customer experience and Lack of real-time data-driven insights on Charging Stations. TelioEV aims to solve the challenges, and provides SAAS solutions for EV charging management. TelioEV’s SAAS solution enables EV Charger manufacturers and Charge point operators to get max ROI on their charging Infrastructure, attract more EV users and manage their EV charger network. TelioEV helps the user know the whereabouts of all the nearest EV charging stations. Also, TelioEV is working to reduce the carbon footprint.
Commenting on the appointment, Amit Singh- managing director of TelioEV said that, “With the guidance of his vast experience and knowledge, I believe that the on boarding of Shantanu's to TelioEV will be a game changer. Overall, his role will be critical in providing value to our customers and to drive TelioEV's value addition in the electric vehicle market. His leadership abilities are exceptional and will assist TelioEV in meeting its growth targets, expanding its market footprint, and setting new standards for success. I’m fully confident that his joining will be a huge success for us”.
Shantanu Mishra, chief business officer, TelioEV on his appointment, said, “I'm very pleased about joining TelioEv. As we are all aware, TelioEv is already a well-known and emerging name in the industry, and as a team we are looking forward to meet our growth objectives, expands market presence, and sets new standards for success. I am delighted and enthusiastic to work ahead, and I aim to offer my all to the business and the industry.”.