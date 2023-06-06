Tennis Premier League ropes in Nishant Muttreja from Sony Pictures Networks as CMO

At Sony Pictures Networks, he worked as Marketing Manager for SonyLIV.
Tennis Premier League has recently appointed Nishant Muttreja as its chief marketing officer. He joins after a 3-year stint with Sony Pictures Networks, where he worked as marketing manager, SonyLIV. At TPL, he will be heading brands and partnerships.
A sports enthusiast, Muttreja has around 14 years of experience around building and launching brands across categories like OTT, Broadcast, Telecom, FnB, and Finance. He also had prior stints with Hungama, ZEE5, ZEEL, Leo Burnett and FCB Ulka.