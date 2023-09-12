Tenon Group announces key management changes

Sandeep Gupta has been elevated as Global CEO & Rakesh Tripathi as CEO of Tenon FM.
Tenon Group, a market leader in the integrated security & facility management industry with a strong presence in India, UK, and Singapore, has announced the new strategic roles and assigned new responsibilities at the group level.
Tenon Group of Companies is a conglomerate of three market leaders with a strong foothold in global space: Tenon FM, Peregrine Guarding, and Soteria (Remote monitoring and surveillance service provider via Internet of Things (IoT) devices and Artificial Intelligence).
Sandeep Gupta has been elevated & appointed as Global CEO of Tenon Group, taking over the charter of strategizing the business at the group level & growing the market presence in the coming years. Sandeep has been working with the group as Global CFO from the past six years & has contributed to the overall profitability & turnover enhancement.
Taking over the responsibilities of the Facility Management business, Rakesh Tripathi has been appointed as CEO of Tenon FM. Mr. Tripathi has been with the organization since 2006 and has consistently contributed to the growth trajectory in security business.
In another significant role, Siddharth Jha has been elevated as director at Soteria-the technology arm of Tenon Group. Jha has been a core part of the inception team of Soteria since 2014 and has immensely contributed to its success.
In the announcement, Major Manjit Rajain, Global Chairman of Tenon Group says, "Since our inception, we have come a long way. It's been a wonderful 28-year journey with everyone's contribution. I want to congratulate on the new and bigger responsibilities given to each individual. We hope and ensure that we will keep delivering quality services to our valuable customers. I want to thank all our staff members and distinguished stakeholders for this outstanding achievement."
The company has also announced the shift in roles at the regional levels. Brig. Sunil Kumar NV will now be working as the director at Peregrine Security in the East Region of the country, including West Bengal, Orissa, North-East, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.
Additionally, Sanjay Varma will now be the director of Peregrine Security in the South Region, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala