TERRA appoints Tapasya Sharma as Global Head – Marketing and Digital

TERRA, the eco-conscious personal care products manufacturer, has recently announced the appointment of Tapasya Sharma as global head of marketing and digital. In her new role, Tapasya will lead the marketing and digital initiatives for TERRA globally, with a focus on enriching the brand's presence in existing and growing markets through effective communications and immersive brand engagement strategies.
TERRA is known for its eco-conscious personal care products and has become a preferred brand known for its Biodegradable Baby Wipes that saw great consumer response in the USA and its home market - New Zealand.
She will play a crucial role in nurturing the brand’s growth, particularly in the Indian market, where TERRA aims to connect with more consumers seeking high-quality baby care products.
Speaking about Tapasya’s appointment, Bhavesh Ambani, Country Head, Terra said, "We are excited to welcome Tapasya Sharma as our Global Head of Marketing and Digital. Her in-depth experience and innovative approach to the role align seamlessly with TERRA's assurance to deliver eco-conscious personal care solutions. We look forward to her leadership contributing significantly to TERRA's global expansion and enhancing our brand recognition."
Tapasya Sharma said, "I am honoured to be part of TERRA, a brand that has redefined eco-conscious personal care the world over. I look forward to contributing to the brand's journey by connecting with conscious parents in India and beyond, offering them quality baby care products that align with their values."
Tapasya’s role will include developing and executing strategic marketing campaigns, driving digital engagement, and strengthening TERRA's communication to the audience about its commitment to sustainability and quality through strategic collaborations with media and other channels.