Tetsuyasu Kawamoto appointed as Managing Director of Panasonic Life Solutions India

The company announced his appointment after Vivek Sharma, MD of Panasonic Life Solutions India stepped down.
Panasonic Life Solutions India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation, announced the appointment of Tetsuyasu Kawamoto as the company’s Managing Director. Taking the reins from Vivek Sharma, who superannuated on 30th September 2020, in his new role, Kawamoto will be responsible for driving synergies and growth of all businesses under the Life Solutions umbrella comprising the Power Group, which includes Wiring Devices, Switchgears Wires, Cables & Tapes and Conduits; Lighting, Solar, Housing, Power Tools and Indoor Air Quality.
An industry veteran, Kawamoto comes with decades of experience across industries and has been associated with the Panasonic Group and in the ECM Business since 1991. Kawamoto has held the Power Business Unit head position at PLSIND during his first stint in India.
In his second stint, as Joint managing director for manufacturing, he has spent close to three years at PLSIND guiding the organisation towards world-class manufacturing and technological capabilities.
He has also played a very vital role in scaling up the capabilities by committing PLSIND’s investment in setting up a new manufacturing facility at Sri City in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
On his appointment, Tetsuyasu Kawamoto, managing director, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “Panasonic in India is one of the largest and successful Japanese and Indian collaborations that I have seen in my lifetime. As I move into my new role, I look forward to developing synergies between the various business verticals at Panasonic Life Solutions, while we grow and build our position as the unparalleled leaders in this Electric Construction Material (ECM) space. As a part of the new role, one of my key focus areas will be in lines with our company’s global vision, to make human life simpler, safer & comfortable, by enhancing the consumer experience for both our brands: Anchor and Panasonic, in the ECM Space.”
Vivek Sharma, managing director, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said that, “These last 3 years have been a journey of immense satisfaction. It is a befitting way to end a career spanning over three and a half decades. I have had the privilege of working in the FMEG/FMCD industry for more than 35 years and leading Panasonic Life Solutions India has been the highlight of my career.”
“We have had very significant achievements, with regards to our factory operations in India. Our manufacturing has traditionally been manpower intensive, however during the last three years, we have put in a lot of efforts and investments and have technologically upgraded it, with state-of-the-art robotics and automation solutions,” he says.