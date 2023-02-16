Texas Instruments ropes in Tanuja Singh as Communications Director, India

Previously, she was with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India as Head – Corporate Communications.
Tanuja Singh has joined Texas Instruments as Communications Director, India. She joins the engineering company after a 2 years stint with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, where she was working as Head – Corporate Communications.
A postgraduate from MICA, Singh is a communication professional with over 17 years of experience in the industry. In the past, she also had stints with Mindtree, Honeywell, and Genesis Burson Marsteller.