Thanigasalam Murugadass joins Zee Studios as associate director- marketing

Thanigasalam Murugadass has joined Zee Studios as associate director – marketing (South). He will be based in Chennai and will focus on marketing for theatrical and studio-led film releases across southern markets.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Murugadass said: “New year. New chapter.

Excited to begin my new role as Associate Director – Marketing (South) at Zee Studios

Starting my career in print and spending 14+ years working across platforms, formats, and audiences—including a deeply enriching last phase at ZEE5 - this move feels like a full-circle moment, bringing together learnings from across media.

As I step into studio and theatrical marketing, my focus will be on driving integrated, audience-first strategies and campaigns that celebrate cinema and bring powerful stories to the big screen.

Looking ahead to what’s next.”

Prior to this appointment, Murugadass spent nearly four years at ZEE5, where he most recently served as associate director. During his tenure, he led AVOD marketing and growth initiatives for Tamil Nadu and Kerala, working across performance marketing, content strategy, platform operations and regional partnerships.

Earlier in his career, he was part of the core launch team for Colors Tamil at Viacom18, where he handled brand strategy and integrated marketing campaigns for the channel. He has also worked with Times OOH, Metro Multimedia India and Bennett, Coleman and Co., across media sales, outdoor advertising and key account management.