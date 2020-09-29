The Advertising Club re-elects Partho Dasgupta as President

Speaking about the re-appointment Partho Dasgupta, president, The Advertising Club said “It has been an honor to serve and be re-elected as the President of one of the most prestigious Advertising Clubs in the country, and I am truly humbled by the faith and trust that my Industry peers and seniors have bestowed upon me. This is a difficult year for all of us and I look forward to doing our best for the Club in the forthcoming year. As expressed in the beginning of the year, the committee has gone beyond our Marquee events and tried to do new things this year. Initiatives like Leadership Development Programme is something we would like to push forward this year too.”