The Advertising Club re-elects Rana Barua as president for second term

afaqs! news bureau
The Advertising Club has announced the managing committee for the current fiscal, i.e., F.Y. 2024-2025, at its 70th annual general meeting. Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East & North Asia (Japan & South Korea) Havas Group – India has been re-elected to lead the body.

Speaking about the appointment, Rana Barua, president, The Advertising Club said, “I am truly honoured to lead the prestigious Advertising Club for a second term. This past year has been an enriching journey, marked by significant milestones in a dynamic, ever-evolving industry. Together with my esteemed committee, we have made remarkable strides, and I look forward to building on this momentum in the year ahead with a fresh team and ambitious goals.”

The below members were elected unopposed. The Office Bearers of The Advertising Club for 2024-2025 are –

  • Rana Barua – President

  • Dheeraj Sinha – Vice President

  • Dr. Bhaskar Das – Secretary

  • Punitha Arumugam – Jt. Secretary

  • Mitrajit Bhattacharya - Treasurer

 

Managing committee members include the below industry leaders who will play a decisive role in driving synergies and ensuring the success of all The Advertising Club initiatives:

  • Avinash Kaul

  • Malcolm Raphael

  • Prasanth Kumar

  • Mansha Tandon

  • Ajay Kakar

  • Sonia Huria

  • Subramanyeswar S.

In addition, given below is the list of co-opted industry professionals:

  • Mayur Hola

  • Pradeep Dwivedi

  • Sagnik Ghosh

 

The below list of leaders are special invitees and bring immense value to The Advertising Club through their expertise and deep understanding of the respective industry segments:

  • Ajay Chandwani

  • Alok Lall

  • Amitesh Rao

  • Lulu Raghavan

  • Ashit Kukian

  • Raj Nayak

  • Satyanarayan Raghavan

  • Vikas Khanchandani

  • Vaishali Verma

Partha Sinha will continue as a member of the managing committee as the immediate past president for the ensuing year.

 

