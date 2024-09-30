The Advertising Club re-elects Rana Barua as president for second term

The Advertising Club has announced the managing committee for the current fiscal, i.e., F.Y. 2024-2025, at its 70th annual general meeting. Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East & North Asia (Japan & South Korea) Havas Group – India has been re-elected to lead the body.

Speaking about the appointment, Rana Barua, president, The Advertising Club said, “I am truly honoured to lead the prestigious Advertising Club for a second term. This past year has been an enriching journey, marked by significant milestones in a dynamic, ever-evolving industry. Together with my esteemed committee, we have made remarkable strides, and I look forward to building on this momentum in the year ahead with a fresh team and ambitious goals.”

The below members were elected unopposed. The Office Bearers of The Advertising Club for 2024-2025 are –

Rana Barua – President

Dheeraj Sinha – Vice President

Dr. Bhaskar Das – Secretary

Punitha Arumugam – Jt. Secretary

Mitrajit Bhattacharya - Treasurer

Managing committee members include the below industry leaders who will play a decisive role in driving synergies and ensuring the success of all The Advertising Club initiatives:

Avinash Kaul

Malcolm Raphael

Prasanth Kumar

Mansha Tandon

Ajay Kakar

Sonia Huria

Subramanyeswar S.



In addition, given below is the list of co-opted industry professionals:

Mayur Hola

Pradeep Dwivedi

Sagnik Ghosh

The below list of leaders are special invitees and bring immense value to The Advertising Club through their expertise and deep understanding of the respective industry segments:

Ajay Chandwani

Alok Lall

Amitesh Rao

Lulu Raghavan

Ashit Kukian

Raj Nayak

Satyanarayan Raghavan

Vikas Khanchandani

Vaishali Verma

Partha Sinha will continue as a member of the managing committee as the immediate past president for the ensuing year.