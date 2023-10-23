The Bel Group appoints Alamjit Singh Sekhon to lead South East Asia market expansion

“I am eagerly looking forward to establishing and growing The Bel Group’s presence in South East Asia, with the help of our highly committed and motivated team. With a GDP of over US$10 trillion, this market is in the top five economies in the world. We would like to see Bel be recognised as an innovative player in the healthy snacking category in the region. We also aim to drive business growth significantly and sustainably by reaching new consumers and expanding Bel’s footprint across the key markets of South East Asia. Having learnt from the successful journey of Bel India, we are committed to developing the nascent cheese category and firmly establishing our presence in this dynamic region.” says Alamjit Singh Sekhon. As per his LinkedIn post, this is another exciting region for Bel and his journey.