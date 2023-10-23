The Bel Group appoints Alamjit Singh Sekhon to lead South East Asia market expansion

Prior to this , Sekhon headed Bel India for over 5 years.
The Bel Group, a global leader in branded cheese and healthy snacking, has announced the appointment of Alamjit Singh Sekhon as general manager- South East Asia. In his new role, Sekhon will be responsible for driving growth and spearheading the Group’s business across the entire South East Asian zone.
Prior to this appointment, Alamjit Singh Sekhon headed Bel India for over 5 years. As the first employee in India, he was responsible for establishing The Laughing Cow’s brand presence and managing its business operations in the region. He played a pivotal role in building the team, business and brand across India, and firmly anchored The Laughing Cow into the minds of consumers. Sekhon is moving on from this position recently, following the announcement of a joint venture between Bel India and Britannia Industries, named Britannia Bel Foods. He played a vital role in establishing the joint venture between the two companies, and helped seamlessly integrate Bel’s business into the new joint venture. He has a track record in the FMCG industry, with nearly two decades of experience working with industry giants like Nestle- Maggi which is a household name and Kellogg’s.
As General Manager, South East Asia, Sekhon will focus on scaling up Bel’s operations and adapting to local preferences, building on the success of the South East Asia market.
“I am eagerly looking forward to establishing and growing The Bel Group’s presence in South East Asia, with the help of our highly committed and motivated team. With a GDP of over US$10 trillion, this market is in the top five economies in the world. We would like to see Bel be recognised as an innovative player in the healthy snacking category in the region. We also aim to drive business growth significantly and sustainably by reaching new consumers and expanding Bel’s footprint across the key markets of South East Asia. Having learnt from the successful journey of Bel India, we are committed to developing the nascent cheese category and firmly establishing our presence in this dynamic region.” says Alamjit Singh Sekhon. As per his LinkedIn post, this is another exciting region for Bel and his journey.