The Campbell’s Company names Mohit Anand as president of snacks division

The Campbell’s Company (Campbell’s) has announced the appointment of Mohit Anand as executive vice president (EVP) and president, snacks, effective Feb. 23, 2026. He will lead a portfolio of advantaged snack brands including Goldfish, Pepperidge Farm, Snyder’s of Hanover, Lance, Kettle Brand, Cape Cod, Snack Factory and Late July.

Anand will report to Campbell’s president and chief executive officer Mick Beekhuizen and become a member of the company’s operating committee and an executive officer. He succeeds Elizabeth Duggan who is leaving the company.

“With some of the best brands in the business, Campbell’s has the right to win in snacking. Adding a leader like Mohit to our talented team will help drive change and deliver the growth we know our snacks portfolio can achieve,” said Beekhuizen. “Throughout his career, Mohit has consistently increased sales, improved margins and enhanced operational efficiency on CPG businesses. His proven general management capabilities and strong commercial acumen will help return our Snacks division to sustainable growth.”

With more than three decades of experience, Anand has served in a variety of food, beverage and CPG leadership roles across the globe. As president, Snacks, he will drive the long-term growth and margin expansion of Campbell’s Snacks division, supported by its portfolio of category leading brands, a strong innovation pipeline and an advantaged distribution network.

Anand joins Campbell’s from Kellanova, which is now part of Mars, Incorporated after a recent acquisition. Most recently, he served as senior vice president & general manager in the accelerator division of Mars Snacking and was a key member of the division’s integration team. Prior to that, he led Kellanova’s frozen food business based in Chicago.

Previously, Anand led Kellogg’s Snacks business in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. He also led Unilever’s water and beverages businesses out of London. Anand started his CPG career at Procter & Gamble, spending 15 years in senior marketing and general management roles across Asia.

Elizabeth Duggan joined Campbell’s in 2019 as chief transformation officer, then went on to lead Campbell’s Canadian business as president before being appointed EVP and president of the snacks division in May 2025.

Beekhuizen said, “I am grateful for all Elizabeth has done for our company and wish her success in her future endeavors.”