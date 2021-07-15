The Coca-Cola Company appoints Ruchira B. as Director, Marketing - Emerging Categories

Prior to this, she worked with Tata Consumer Products as Director Innovation, Packaged Beverages.
The Coca-Cola Company has recently appointed Ruchira Bhattacharya from Tata Consumer Products as its new marketing director for emerging categories. Ruchira worked with Tata Consumer Products as director innovation, packaged beverages for around 2 years. Previously, she was with Tata Global Beverages for 9 years.
Ruchira is an experienced marketeer with over 13 years of experience in the consumer goods industry. In the past she has worked with Hindustan Lever for more than 2 years and KPMG as Analyst for more than a year.