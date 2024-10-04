The Coca-Cola Company appoints Shantanu Gangane as IMX lead

The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Shantanu Gangane as IMX (Integrated marketing experience) lead.

Advertisment

In a LinkedIn update, Gangane shared his enthusiasm about the new role, stating, "It's been a month and I couldn't be more excited about the challenges and growth that lies ahead along with an incredible set of leaders and teams who power this iconic organisation."

With over 20 years of marketing experience, Gangane has held key positions at renowned companies. Before joining Coca-Cola, he was the head of North Labels and vice president of marketing at Universal Music Group. His previous roles include chief marketing officer at Viu India (OTT platform by PCCW Media) and leadership roles at Times Network, overseeing brands like TIMES NOW, ET NOW, and MOVIES NOW.

Throughout his career, Gangane has worked with leading brands such as Viacom18 and Radio City, specialising in navigating the complexities of marketing in the media and entertainment sectors.