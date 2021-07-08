The Coca-Cola Company onboards HMD's Aditi Anand to head Creative Strategy for Coke

She was working as Head - Brand, Media and Digital Marketing at HMD Global.
The Coca-Cola Company has recently appointed HMD Global's Aditi Anand as head of creative strategy for Coke India and South-West Asia. Aditi announced this movement through a LinkedIn post.
Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Aditi worked with HMD Global as head - brand, media and digital marketing for more than 4 years. At HMD she spearheaded the Brand and Media strategy for Nokia mobiles in India. Aditi is an award-winning consumer technology marketer with 14 years of experience in leading large-scale, iconic global and Indian brands like Bharti Airtel, Micromax, and Flipkart.
In the past, Aditi has worked with Micromax as head of marketing for around 2 years, Flipkart as senior marketing manager for close to 2 years and Bharti Airtel for around 7 years.