The Coca-Cola Company onboards HMD's Aditi Anand to head Creative Strategy for Coke

Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Aditi worked with HMD Global as head - brand, media and digital marketing for more than 4 years. At HMD she spearheaded the Brand and Media strategy for Nokia mobiles in India. Aditi is an award-winning consumer technology marketer with 14 years of experience in leading large-scale, iconic global and Indian brands like Bharti Airtel, Micromax, and Flipkart.