The Coca-Cola Company promotes Sagar Sharma to senior director of central operations

He held the position of senior director, growth strategy for India & SW Asia at The Coca-Cola Company before.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Sagar Sharma, who used to be the senior director of growth strategy for India and SW Asia, has now been promoted to senior director of central operations at The Coca-Cola Company.
He started working at Aricent and later held positions at Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and GSK Consumer Healthcare India. Sharma, in his role as senior manager marketing for digestive products in the Indian subcontinent at GSK Consumer Healthcare India, spearheaded the strategy, marketing campaigns, financial performance, and product development for Eno.
He led the way in changing brand growth priorities and segmentation, pinpointing sources of growth which resulted in a new communication strategy for the brand. He also gave a new definition to Eno's digital role.