The Coca-Cola Company ropes in Alexander Valladares as StudioX Lead

Previously, he was the CMO at Impresario Handmade Restaurants.
The Coca-Cola Company has recently appointed Alexander Valladares as StudioX Lead. He joins the beverage company from Impresario Handmade Restaurants, where he worked as CMO for more than 2 years. Valladares posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile.
Prior to this, Alexander led a team of dynamic marketers as National Marketing Lead for Times of India’s metro supplements and Times life, where he oversaw content, P&L, marketing, and social media growth across 45 supplements. His strategic initiatives helped in increasing readership and engagement along with building strong content IPs. He plans to deploy both these skills to strengthen Impresario’s brand awareness and footprint across the country.
Alexander has also been associated with MTV India and FCB Ulka in past stints. As the chief marketing strategist for Impresario, Alexander will oversee all brand functions including PR and communications, content marketing, on-ground activations, consumer marketing and engagement, and ensure they are aligned to support the company’s vision of leadership in the premium casual dining niche of the F&B industry.