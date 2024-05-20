The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) appoints ITC's Sanjiv Puri as its president for 2024-25

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sanjiv Puri, who is the chairman and managing director of ITC, has taken over as the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for the 2024-25 term, succeeding R Dinesh, the chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions.
Puri is the head of ITC , which has a range of offerings in FMCG, hotels, paperboards & packaging, agribusiness, and IT. He is also the chairman of ITC Infotech India and its UK and US subsidiaries, as well as Surya Nepal.
The CII has named Rajiv Memani, who is the chairman of EY India, as the president-designate for the same duration. Memani serves as the chair of EY's global emerging markets committee within its global management body.
Additionally, R. Mukundan, who serves as the managing director and CEO of Tata Chemicals, has been appointed as the vice president of the CII for the period 2024-25. Mukundan, who graduated from both IIT Roorkee and Harvard Business School, is also a member of the Indian Chemical Society.
Throughout his 33-year tenure at the Tata Group, Mukundan has held multiple leadership positions across the chemical, automotive, and hospitality divisions of the conglomerate.