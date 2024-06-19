The Content Lab ropes in Prateek Mehta as its creative director

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Content Lab, a digital marketing agency, production house, and content studio, has appointed Prateek Mehta as creative director, reinforcing its commitment towards partner brands to offer them top-notch creative marketing solutions.
Prateek brings to his new role, a decade of experience as a marketing generalist that has seen him work with agencies like Mindshare India, Mullen Lowe Lintas, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi and BBDO Vietnam.
His knack for identifying trends and insights has enabled him to translate these learnings into effective creative strategies, new media opportunities and successful brand campaigns.
“Thrilled to be a part of The Content Lab’s vision to become a creative powerhouse in digital marketing and production. Their consumer-focused strategies and emphasis on building unique creative solutions for dynamic business challenges resonate with my goals to elevate the role of advertising in the life of consumers. Excited to join this talented team and harness our combined skills to deliver outstanding outcomes for our clients,” Prateek remarked.
Prateek, who was on IMPACT Magazine’s 30 under 30 list in 2023, has represented India at multiple young creative competitions like Young Lions and Young Spikes. His work has found recognition not just among clients but also across national and international forums like Cannes Lions, MMA Global and Effies to name a few.
“We look forward to having Prateek along on our journey to become a fully integrated agency, with a special focus on content solutions. His extensive experience, strategic acumen, leadership and vision will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in propelling The Content Lab to new heights,” said Vaibhav Mehta, founder and CEO of The Content Lab.