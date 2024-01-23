The Content Lab ropes in Sunil Balachandran as chief business officer

Sunil was formerly the COO at WiseApe.
The Content Lab, a digital marketing agency and content studio has appointed Sunil Balachandran as chief business officer. He has been associated with WiseApe, Dentsu Aegis Network, Times Internet, and Interactive Avenues.
Sunil will be responsible for steering the strategies at TCL to be able to push growth and expansion across India and internationally. Among the sectors that Sunil has steered strategies for are brands in the automotive, tourism, FMCG, health and entertainment industries.
“The Content Lab has established itself as a dynamic force in the digital marketing and production landscape, and I am eager to contribute to its continued growth and success. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here and leveraging our collective expertise to drive impactful results for our clients,” expressed Sunil.
Vaibhav Mehta, founder and CEO, The Content Lab, stated, “ We look forward to tapping on his extensive experience and strategic acumen. We are excited to embark on this journey together, and warmly welcome him into the fold.”