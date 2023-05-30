The Good Glamm Group appoints Samrat Sehgal as Chief Supply Chain Officer

Sehgal will be responsible for developing a customer-focused supply chain that delivers value to the customer while driving incremental growth through enhanced supply chain efficiency.
South Asia's leading beauty and personal care conglomerate, Good Glamm Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Samrat Sehgal as its Chief Supply Chain Officer. In this role, Sehgal will be responsible for developing a customer-focused supply chain that delivers value to the customer while driving incremental growth through enhanced supply chain efficiency.
Sehgal is a highly accomplished professional, bringing with him over two decades of stellar experience working with renowned brands such as Dabur, Reckitt Benckiser and Goodyear Tyres. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from NIT Kurukshetra and a Post Graduate degree from NITIE Mumbai.
Previously, Sehgal served as head of supply chain at Dabur India, where he successfully led various aspects of the supply chain, including procurement, demand planning, inventory management, and production planning. His expertise also extends to spearheading initiatives focused on warehouse modernization and leading large-scale cross-functional and change management projects.
"I am thrilled to be part of the Good Glamm Group and to build a customer-focused supply chain that drives growth. Working with the immensely talented team at The Good Glamm Group, I aim to build upon the company's success and drive growth in the years ahead. I look forward to contributing to the success of the company and being a part of this exciting journey." says Samrat Sehgal, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Good Glamm Group
Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., Good Glamm Group, added, "We are delighted to welcome Samrat on board, as his extensive experience in the FMCG sector and his expertise in developing customer-centric supply chains will be invaluable to us. With Samrat's leadership and knowledge, we are confident in achieving our strategic growth objectives."
The Good Glamm Group is excited about the future and looks forward to the positive impact that Sehgal's appointment will have on the company's supply chain operations and overall business growth.