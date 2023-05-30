The Good Glamm Group appoints Samrat Sehgal as Chief Supply Chain Officer

"I am thrilled to be part of the Good Glamm Group and to build a customer-focused supply chain that drives growth. Working with the immensely talented team at The Good Glamm Group, I aim to build upon the company's success and drive growth in the years ahead. I look forward to contributing to the success of the company and being a part of this exciting journey." says Samrat Sehgal, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Good Glamm Group