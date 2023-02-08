The Good Glamm Group elevates Varuni Vij as Senior Brand Manager Organic Harvest

Previously, she was working as Head of Media Planning & Buying.
The Good Glamm Group has recently elevated Varuni Vij to senior brand manager Organic Harvest and head of media planning & buying. Vij joined the group as head of media planning and buying in July 2022. She posted about this update on her LinkedIn profile. Vij previously worked with Reckitt as media planning & content lead - hygiene for more than 2 years.
A media professional with more than 16 years of experience in integrated media planning and a strong focus on brand building, Vij has previously worked with Initiative Media as business director, Carat, Mindshare, Madison World and Zenith Media.