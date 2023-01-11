The Hershey Company appoints Herjit Bhalla as Canada VP in addition to his current leadership of AMEA

Geetika Mehta will independently lead Hershey India.
The Hershey Company, a leading global snacking company and the largest producer of quality chocolates in North America, announced the appointment of Herjit Bhalla, as the vice president of Canada, in addition to his current leadership of the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) effective January 1, 2023. He reports directly to Rohit Grover, president international.
Hershey Canada is the biggest international market for The Hershey Company. As Herjit expands his responsibilities, he will be playing a significant role in powering Hershey Canada’s growth strategy, utilizing his proven credentials as a holistic business and people leader. For the last five years he led Hershey India, doubling the India business, centered around innovation, go-to-market transformation, automation, and profitability – while building a strong focus on consumers, customers, and people.
Herjit has also lead Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA) since Jan 2021, where he has been instrumental in sharpening the strategic focus and building strong organizational capability to deliver robust profitable growth with competitive share gains across all key markets. His focus on talent, culture and capability building resulted in AEMEA and India becoming talent training grounds for the larger Hershey organization and Hershey India receiving the Great Place to Work accreditation for the first time.
Hershey India GM Geetika Mehta continues in her role as GM, with the business unit now reporting directly to Rohit Grover, President International. In collaboration with Herjit, she has contributed to Hershey India’s category-leading growth, positioning itself among the top three focus markets for Hershey International by developing a significant foothold in the premium chocolates market and a strengthened footprint in syrup, spreads, milkshake, and plant-based drinks.
Commenting on Herjit’s new role, Rohit Grover, president international, The Hershey Company, said, “The Hershey Company’s international footprint is growing in exciting ways. Herjit’s appointment as VP of Canada in addition to his current leadership of AMEA speaks to our confidence in his ability to lead our ambitions in these critical markets. He will serve our people and our company with the qualities The Hershey Company is known for – experience, expertise and leadership that delivers robust, profitable growth and competitive share gains. I am equally excited about the India team's strategy. Under Geetika and our India leadership team, I am confident we will achieve the next phase of growth and drive customer-centricity for this dynamic organization."
Herjit Bhalla, vice president, Hershey Canada & AMEA said, “I am very proud of the work that has been in done in Hershey India and AEMEA to create new markets and propel category leading growth. Being part of this iconic company’s vision to expand into new parts of the world over the last five years with our team has been a tremendous experience. In this new role, I look forward to sharing those experiences and meeting the challenge of new ones as we seek to strengthen Hershey’s leadership position in Canada, supported by the talented Canada Leadership team.