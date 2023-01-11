The Hershey Company appoints Herjit Bhalla as Canada VP in addition to his current leadership of AMEA

Commenting on Herjit’s new role, Rohit Grover, president international, The Hershey Company, said, “The Hershey Company’s international footprint is growing in exciting ways. Herjit’s appointment as VP of Canada in addition to his current leadership of AMEA speaks to our confidence in his ability to lead our ambitions in these critical markets. He will serve our people and our company with the qualities The Hershey Company is known for – experience, expertise and leadership that delivers robust, profitable growth and competitive share gains. I am equally excited about the India team's strategy. Under Geetika and our India leadership team, I am confident we will achieve the next phase of growth and drive customer-centricity for this dynamic organization."