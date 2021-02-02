The Hershey Company elevates Herjit Bhalla as Vice President, India and AEMEA

The Hershey Company, a leading global snacking company and the largest producer of quality chocolates in North America, announced the elevation of Herjit Bhalla to vice president, India and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA) effective January 2021. Herjit has spearheaded the Indian market as managing director for three years. Under Bhalla’s leadership, Hershey India launched the iconic Hershey’s Kisses in the country in 2018, bringing the world-famous product to the fast-growing Indian chocolate market. Further building Hershey’s strength in the chocolates space, the company rolled out the larger Hershey’s chocolate portfolio in 2020. Over the course of his tenure as MD for the India business, Bhalla has successfully led the company’s transformation agenda and developed a strong, multi-category play with leading share positions across chocolate syrups, chocolate spreads, milkshake, soya milk and lollipops.