The Hershey Company names Ankit Desai as general manager SEA, Australia, New Zealand

He was previously working as marketing director at Hershey India.
Ankit Desai, Hershey India’s marketing director, has been promoted to a global role as general manager for South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Desai initially joined Hershey India in 2017 as GM of marketing. He announced this development on his LinkedIn profile.
Ankit is a senior marketing executive with over 17 years of experience in marketing, strategy, and commercial operations across diverse FMCG categories, including chocolates, snacks, breakfast cereals, groceries, health F&B, and confectionery.
Prior to joining Hershey India, Ankit worked with Kellogg Company for approximately 4 years and Perfetti Van Melle for approximately 7 years, holding various roles throughout his tenure.