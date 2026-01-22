The Hindu appoints Druhi Sethi as head of digital marketing

Druhi Sethi has taken on the role of head of digital marketing at The Hindu, marking a move from the agency side to a leadership position within the newsroom’s digital function.

Sethi shared the update through a LinkedIn post, stating: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Digital Marketing at The Hindu!”

Before joining The Hindu, Sethi spent over three years at Social Beat, where she most recently served as associate vice president – strategic account management. During her tenure, she led the Bengaluru operations while also handling pan-India strategy, client growth and AI-led initiatives.

Earlier at Social Beat, she held the role of associate vice president – Growth & Client Success, overseeing large client mandates, internal strategy teams and business expansion efforts. Her work included leading digital launches, scaling internal products and driving performance-led marketing outcomes across sectors.

Sethi has also held senior digital marketing roles at NP Digital, where she set up and scaled the social media vertical in India, and has worked with brands across healthcare, real estate, FMCG and technology during earlier stints in agency-side roles.

With experience spanning digital strategy, brand marketing, growth and client partnerships, Sethi’s appointment comes at a time when legacy news organisations continue to sharpen their focus on digital reach, audience engagement and platform-led growth.