The Hindu Group Publishing appoints Nirmala Lakshman as Chairperson

With more than 40 years of experience as an editor, writer, and strategist for The Hindu's many publications, Nirmala Lakshman has a Ph.D. in post-modern literature. She oversaw the re-launch of several feature sections as well as the creation of new ones during her tenure as joint editor of The Hindu, including "The Hindu Literary Review," "Young World," and "The Hindu in School." The literary event Lit for Life, which she founded, is organised by The Hindu. The Hindu Tamil Thisai's publishers, Kasturi Media (KML), were led by Lakshman.