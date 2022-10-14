The Hindu Group Publishing appoints Sriram Srinivasan as Group Digital Editor

Welcoming Sriram Srinivasan on behalf of the board of directors of THGPPL, Malini Parthasarthy, chairperson, THGPPL said, “As is already known, The Hindu Group has embarked on a serious journey of digital transformation. Our intent is to upgrade and enrich our news offerings, ensuring an enjoyable and informative experience for our users. We are confident that as Group Digital Editor, Sriram Srinivasan who is eminently qualified in this regard, will carry forward our vision and take our journey to new heights.”