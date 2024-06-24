The Hollywood Reporter India appoints Anupama Chopra as its first editor

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand published by RPSG Lifestyle Media will launch later this year.
Today, The Hollywood Reporter India, published by RPSG Lifestyle Media, announced the appointment of Anupama Chopra as Editor, effective August 16, 2024. Chopra has covered cinema since 1993. He is a well-known film critic, National Award-winning book author, chairperson of the Film Critics' Guild, and director of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.
"We are delighted to have Anupama Chopra lead The Hollywood Reporter India as its Editor,” said Avarna Jain, chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media. “She is a well-respected name in the film making fraternity and a much-loved movie critic. We look forward to seeing her lead THR India to become the country's first platform that unites filmmaking across languages, regions, and platforms."
“We are thrilled to welcome Anupama to the THR family,” said Nekesa Mumbi Moody, co-editor in-chief at The Hollywood Reporter, USA. “Our partnership with RPSG Lifestyle Media underscores our commitment to a growing global audience, and we look forward to the year ahead.”
“Anupama brings talent and passion that will undoubtedly enrich our content and deepen our connection with the dynamic and rapidly evolving international entertainment industry,” said Maer Roshan, co-editor-in-chief at The Hollywood Reporter, USA.
Chopra has written for numerous international publications, including The New York Times, Variety, and Sight and Sound. She has authored books like King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema, which was featured on the Editor's Choice list of the New York Times Sunday Book Review and translated into German, Indonesian, and Polish.
"I’ve long admired The Hollywood Reporter for its incisive and informative journalism, the singular mix of high and low, and, of course, the sparkling roundtables," said Anupama Chopra. “It is thrilling to be the first Editor of The Hollywood Reporter India. The Indian film industry is a mammoth, brilliant, fertile, and flamboyant space, and I look forward to capturing some of that magic on our platforms."