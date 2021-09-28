The Indian Society of Advertisers elects Sunil Kataria as the Chairman

He is the Chief Executive Officer - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products.
The newly elected Executive Council of the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) met on September 27, 2021. Sunil Kataria, CEO, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products, was elected Chairman of the ISA.
Sunil has led the Society over the past five years to greater heights garnering support from the fellow Executive Council members, the ISA members and other industry bodies.
On his election for the sixth consecutive term as the Chairman of the ISA, Sunil said, “In our journey towards creating greater value proposition for the ISA in the industry, the focus will be to make this unique body even stronger in the future to provide value added support to our members for the new normal and beyond. With the digital advertising having ascended as second only to TV and growing even further, our endeavour this year would be take forward our efforts in the area of digital measurement. The ISA’s plans to work with BARC to create a Multimedia Measurement are progressing in good shape. We heartily thank all fraternity organizations for their strong partnering and this will surely help us scale newer heights. I also acknowledge the continuing support by the ISA members in all our endeavours.”
He further added, “In particular reference to the Covid-19 pandemic, I am glad to acknowledge the cooperation of all our members, industry associates, vendors and ISA Secretariat team in staying safe, getting vaccinated and adhering to directives by health authorities and governments”.
ISA is the apex national body as a strong voice to advertisers over the last 69 years. Its cross-sector advertiser members contribute to more than half of the annual national non-governmental ad spends. ISA, which is a founder member of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and one of the founders of ASCI, continues to partner with other industry bodies that connect to the advertisers. The ISA played a significant role in formation of BARC and is closely partnering with it towards advertisers getting robust and credible data.
The Executive Council members of the ISA thanked Sunil for his tremendous contribution to the ISA as Chairman over past five years and expressed pleasure to elect him again for 2021-22.
Other members of the Executive Council are:
Atul Agrawal, Senior Vice President – Corporate Brand and Marketing, Tata Services
Narendra Ambwani, Director, Agro Tech Foods
Tarun G. Arora, CEO & Whole Time Director, Zydus Wellness
Subhadip Dutta Choudhury, CEO, Hawkins Cookers
Paulomi Dhawan, Independent Director, Whistling Woods International
Neil George, managing director, Nivea India
Girish Kalyanaraman, vice president, Brand Operations, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care.
Chandru Kalro, managing director, TTK Prestige
Devraj Lahiri, CEO - India Tobacco Division, ITC Limited
Angshu Mallick, Managing Director & CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited
Bharat V. Patel, Independent Director, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited
Anuj Poddar, Executive Director, Bajaj Electricals Limited
Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi, Advisor J. K. Enterprises
Ram Raghavan, Managing Director, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited
Gauravjeet Singh, General Manager – Media Services (South Asia) Media Dept, Hindustan Unilever Limited
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited
Sunil Kataria is Chief Executive Officer - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL). A graduate in Economics from Delhi University, Sunil is also an MBA in Marketing from the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad.
Sunil joined GCPL in 2011 and has played a critical role in the transformation of GCPL’s India and SAARC business. Sunil has diverse work experience across the FMCG and consumer services sectors in sales, marketing and business roles. He had a long and highly successful stint of 12 years at Marico Industries. Post this, Sunil also served as business head in two challenging service sectors: retail and telecom, leading large and complex business operations.
Sunil had been recognised at a national level by being nominated for the "Marketer of the Year" 2014 award by the International Advertising Association (IAA) of India. He had also been shortlisted as one of the "Top 10 influential CMOs of India – 2015" at the Indian Marketing Awards anchored by the exchange4media group. Sunil works extensively across industry bodies and is on the boards of IBHA, MMA, BARC and CII – FMCG Committee. Sunil is a staunch believer and practitioner of the spirit of
“Possibility Thinking “and feels that this, coupled with a flawless execution, is the biggest competitive advantage in today's world.