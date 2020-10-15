The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) appoints Sushil Matey as CEO

Sunil Kataria, chief executive officer, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, who was recently elected Chairman of the ISA, said, “As we transition rapidly into the new normal it is imperative for us to create a stronger value proposition for the industry as a whole. Our primary goal is to make the ISA future-ready so we can prove adequate support to our members and the fraternity . I am pleased to welcome on board Mr. Sushil Matey who will play an instrumental role in realising our vision and accelerating the pace of change. We also look forward to working closely with the WFA and creating a global benchmark in the industry.”