The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) appoints Sushil Matey as CEO

The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), which is the only national body as the strong voice of advertisers over the last 68 years, has announced the appointment of Sushil Matey as its chief executive officer (CEO). This is in alignment with the ISA’s vision to become future ready to serve needs of advertisers in a fast-changing, post COVID-19 world where digital is emerging as a catalyst in the industry.
ISA, which is a founder member of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and one of the founders of ASCI, continues to partner with other industry bodies that connect to the advertisers. The ISA played a significant role in formation of BARC and is closely partnering with it towards advertisers getting robust and credible data.
Sunil Kataria, chief executive officer, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, who was recently elected Chairman of the ISA, said, “As we transition rapidly into the new normal it is imperative for us to create a stronger value proposition for the industry as a whole. Our primary goal is to make the ISA future-ready so we can prove adequate support to our members and the fraternity . I am pleased to welcome on board Mr. Sushil Matey who will play an instrumental role in realising our vision and accelerating the pace of change. We also look forward to working closely with the WFA and creating a global benchmark in the industry.”
Sushil Matey, CEO of the ISA, added, “I’m honoured to have been entrusted with this position and look forward to working closely with all stakeholders and partners. The world around us is evolving rapidly on mutiple fronts and it is vital for us to stay ahead of the change so we can provide support and create value in the industry.”