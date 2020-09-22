The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) elects Sunil Kataria as the Chairman

He has been elected as the chairman for the fifth consecutive term.
The newly elected Executive Council of the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) met on September 21, 2020. Sunil Kataria, chief executive officer, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, was elected Chairman of the ISA.
Sunil has led the Society over the past four years to newer heights drawing support from his colleagues in the Executive Council, the ISA members and all fraternity entities.
On his election for the fifth consecutive term as the Chairman of the ISA, Sunil said, “In our journey towards creating greater value proposition for the ISA in the industry, the focus will be to make this unique body future ready for the new normal that is emerging around us and to provide value added support to our members. With the digital advertising having ascended as second only to TV and growing even further, our endeavour this year would be take forward our efforts in the area of digital measurement .The ISA has plans ahead to work with BARC to create a Multimedia Measurement that can be implemented very soon. We heartily thank all fraternity organizations for their strong partnering and this will surely help us accomplish new milestones. I also acknowledge the continuing support by our members in all our endeavours.”
He further added, “In particular reference to the Covid-19 pandemic, I am glad to acknowledge the cooperation of all our members, industry associates, vendors and ISA Secretariat team in staying safe adhering to directives by health authorities and governments."
The Executive Council members of the ISA thanked Sunil for his substantial contribution to the ISA as Chairman over past four years and expressed pleasure to elect him again for 2020-21.