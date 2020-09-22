The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) elects Sunil Kataria as the Chairman

On his election for the fifth consecutive term as the Chairman of the ISA, Sunil said, “In our journey towards creating greater value proposition for the ISA in the industry, the focus will be to make this unique body future ready for the new normal that is emerging around us and to provide value added support to our members. With the digital advertising having ascended as second only to TV and growing even further, our endeavour this year would be take forward our efforts in the area of digital measurement .The ISA has plans ahead to work with BARC to create a Multimedia Measurement that can be implemented very soon. We heartily thank all fraternity organizations for their strong partnering and this will surely help us accomplish new milestones. I also acknowledge the continuing support by our members in all our endeavours.”