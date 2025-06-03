Advertisment
The Leapfrog Network appoints Vishnu Kanth Gokul as Co-Founder and CRO

Prior to this, he was working as senior vice president - business and growth with the company.

afaqs! news bureau
The Leapfrog  Network has announced the onboarding of Vishnu Kanth Gokul as co-founder and chief revenue officer (CRO). He is a seasoned brand consultant, community builder, mentor, and business strategist with a deep-rooted passion for helping both businesses and individuals grow with clarity and purpose.

As a co-founder and chief revenue officer (CRO) of TLF Network, Gokul will play a pivotal role in steering the agency toward sustained global growth and revenue excellence. His leadership will span across strategic, commercial, and operational verticals, with a clear mandate to scale TLF Network into a value-driven, globally recognised creative agency. Vishnu has extensive experience across marketing, business development, and brand partnerships is expected to act as a strategic catalyst.

Speaking on his appointment, Vishnu Kanth Gokul shared his excitement : “I believe in building agencies that are both culturally rooted and globally resonant. TLF Network is not just a creative agency, it’s a culture-driven powerhouse. Joining TLF Network at this pivotal time is an opportunity to infuse global thinking into its already magnetic Gen Z and millennial-focused DNA. Together, we’re all set to shape the future of new-age marketing.

The founders of TLF Network expressed their vision & enthusiasm on this pivotal move, “Vishnu Sir’s appointment is one of our boldest moves. His track record speaks volumes, and his vision aligns with everything TLF Network stands for: value-led storytelling, community-centric strategies, and helping brands reach the young audience.” 

Yash Vashistha, co-founder of TLF Network, said: “TLF Network has always been more than just a creative agency, it’s been a space where culture, community, and creativity converge to create real impact. As we look ahead to our next phase of growth, bringing Vishnu Sir on board as Co-Founder and CRO is a thoughtful and timely decision. His experience brings a layer of strategic depth that complements our agility and youthful energy. This is the right move at the right time, and I’m excited for what we’ll build together.”

